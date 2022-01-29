How much money does the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open winner earn?

The winner of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open gets a lot of money, and the Farmers Insurance Open first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open purse is $8.4 million, which is a $900,000 increase over 2021.

How much money does the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open winner get?

The PGA Tour almost always pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open winner's share is $1,512,000 as the first-place payout.

Patrick Reed won $1,188,000 as the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open winner's share from a $7.5 million purse. Marc Leishman earned the same PGA Tour first-place payout from the same size purse in 2020.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 79th-place finisher earning $15,708. Every player also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points.

The Farmers Insurance Open does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. That belongs to The Players Championship, which has a $20 million purse. The US Open is second best with a $12.5 million purse.

However, the tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf now belongs to the European Tour. The winner of the season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour will win $3,000,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.