2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Bernd Wiesberger, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which continues a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for top-10 finishers in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field

Issa Abou El Ela

Ahmed Al Musharrekh

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Padraig Harrington

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Colin Montgomerie

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Monty Scowsill

Jason Scrivener

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Ahmad Skaik

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.