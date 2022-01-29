2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field: Players, rankings
01/29/2022 at 11:06 am
The 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headlined by the likes of Danny Willett, Bernd Wiesberger, Miguel Angel Jimenez and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which continues a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, and open spots are available for top-10 finishers in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field

  • Issa Abou El Ela
  • Ahmed Al Musharrekh
  • Maverick Antcliff
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Nino Bertasio
  • Wil Besseling
  • Lucas Bjerregaard
  • Alexander Björk
  • Thomas Bjørn
  • Richard Bland
  • Kristoffer Broberg
  • Steven Brown
  • Julien Brun
  • Jonathan Caldwell
  • Jorge Campillo
  • Alejandro Cañizares
  • John Catlin
  • Ashley Chesters
  • George Coetzee
  • Nicolas Colsaerts
  • Thomas Detry
  • Jamie Donaldson
  • David Drysdale
  • Victor Dubuisson
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Ross Fisher
  • Grant Forrest
  • Ryan Fox
  • Stephen Gallacher
  • Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Daniel Gavins
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Chase Hanna
  • Joachim B. Hansen
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Benjamin Hebert
  • Sebastian Heisele
  • Marcus Helligkilde
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • David Horsey
  • David Howell
  • Craig Howie
  • Daan Huizing
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Miguel Ángel Jiménez
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Rikard Karlberg
  • Masahiro Kawamura
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Marcus Kinhult
  • Søren Kjeldsen
  • Espen Kofstad
  • Mikko Korhonen
  • Jacques Kruyswijk
  • Frederic Lacroix
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Romain Langasque
  • Francesco Laporta
  • David Law
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Hugo Leon
  • Alexander Levy
  • Haotong Li
  • Zander Lombard
  • Hurly Long
  • Robert Macintyre
  • Richard Mansell
  • Tom Mckibbin
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Niklas Nørgaard Møller
  • Colin Montgomerie
  • James Morrison
  • Lukas Nemecz
  • Shaun Norris
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • Chris Paisley
  • Yannik Paul
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Matti Schmid
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Monty Scowsill
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Marcel Siem
  • Jack Singh Brar
  • Ahmad Skaik
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Matthew Southgate
  • Richard Sterne
  • Brandon Stone
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Connor Syme
  • Santiago Tarrio
  • Sami Välimäki
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Daniel Van Tonder
  • Johannes Veerman
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Justin Walters
  • Paul Waring
  • Marc Warren
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Danny Willett
  • Andrew Wilson
  • Jeff Winther
  • Chris Wood
  • Ashun Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Ras al Khaimah Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

