2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $40,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The top 25 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

This year, several new celebrities are part of the field, including musician ScHoolboy Q, quarterback Josh Allen and Mia Hamm.

While the celebrities come and go each year depending on their availability, the number of business luminaries taking part in the event is always high.

Celebrities in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

Josh Allen -- Buffalo Bills quarterback

Canelo Álvarez -- Champion boxer

Bret Baier -- News anchor

Mookie Betts -- MLB All-Star

Don Cheadle -- Actor

Kira K. Dixon -- Golf Channel reporter, former Miss America

Josh Duhamel -- Actor

Scott Eastwood -- Actor

Larry Fitzgerald -- Future NFL Hall of Famer

Colt Ford -- Musician

Macklemore -- Musician

Mia Hamm -- Soccer legend

Thomas Keller -- Chef

Charles Kelley -- Musician

Huey Lewis -- Musician

Michael Peña -- Actor

Bill Murray -- Actor and comedian

Lukas Nelson -- Musician

Kathryn Newton -- Actress

Chris O’Donnell -- Actor

Jake Owen -- Musician

ScHoolboy Q -- Musician

Alfonso Ribeiro -- Actor

Ray Romano -- Actor

Darius Rucker -- Musician

Alex Smith -- Former NFL quarterback

Clay Walker -- Musician

Steve Young -- NFL Hall of Fame quarterback