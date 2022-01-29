2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field
01/29/2022 at 10:10 am
The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $40,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The top 25 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

This year, several new celebrities are part of the field, including musician ScHoolboy Q, quarterback Josh Allen and Mia Hamm.

While the celebrities come and go each year depending on their availability, the number of business luminaries taking part in the event is always high.

Celebrities in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

  • Josh Allen -- Buffalo Bills quarterback
  • Canelo Álvarez -- Champion boxer
  • Bret Baier -- News anchor
  • Mookie Betts -- MLB All-Star
  • Don Cheadle -- Actor
  • Kira K. Dixon -- Golf Channel reporter, former Miss America
  • Josh Duhamel -- Actor
  • Scott Eastwood -- Actor
  • Larry Fitzgerald -- Future NFL Hall of Famer
  • Colt Ford -- Musician
  • Macklemore -- Musician
  • Mia Hamm -- Soccer legend
  • Thomas Keller -- Chef
  • Charles Kelley -- Musician
  • Huey Lewis -- Musician
  • Michael Peña -- Actor
  • Bill Murray -- Actor and comedian
  • Lukas Nelson -- Musician
  • Kathryn Newton -- Actress
  • Chris O’Donnell -- Actor
  • Jake Owen -- Musician
  • ScHoolboy Q -- Musician
  • Alfonso Ribeiro -- Actor
  • Ray Romano -- Actor
  • Darius Rucker -- Musician
  • Alex Smith -- Former NFL quarterback
  • Clay Walker -- Musician
  • Steve Young -- NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

