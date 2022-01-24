2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the second event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 120 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY 1 $300,000 2 $186,096 3 $135,000 4 $104,433 5 $84,057 6 $68,773 7 $57,566 8 $50,434 9 $45,340 10 $41,264 11 $38,207 12 $35,659 13 $33,418 14 $31,381 15 $29,546 16 $27,916 17 $26,491 18 $25,268 19 $24,249 20 $23,433 21 $22,619 22 $21,803 23 $20,989 24 $20,173 25 $19,461 26 $18,748 27 $18,033 28 $17,320 29 $16,608 30 $15,996 31 $15,385 32 $14,773 33 $14,162 34 $13,550 35 $13,042 36 $12,532 37 $12,023 38 $11,513 39 $11,003 40 $10,596 41 $10,189 42 $9,782 43 $9,373 44 $8,966 45 $8,660 46 $8,354 47 $8,049 48 $7,743 49 $7,437 50 $7,131 51 $6,929 52 $6,724 53 $6,520 54 $6,317 55 $6,113 56 $5,908 57 $5,706 58 $5,501 59 $5,299 60 $5,094 61 $4,993 62 $4,890 63 $4,789 64 $4,687 65 $4,584 66 $4,483 67 $4,382 68 $4,278 69 $4,177 70 $4,076