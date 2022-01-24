2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 10-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 14-to-1.

Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson is on 16-to-1.

This week, we have the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in the second tournament of the LPGA season, with $2 million on offer. The venue has moved for this event, from Lake Nona, which hosted last week, to Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Fla., which hosted the inaugural edition of the event.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Nelly Korda 600 Lydia Ko 1000 Brooke Henderson 1400 Danielle Kang 1600 Lexi Thompson 1600 Patty Tavatanakit 2200 Celine Boutier 2500 Inbee Park 2500 Jessica Korda 2500 Yuka Saso 2500 Atthaya Thitikul 2800 Nasa Hataoka 2800 Gaby Lopez 3300 Jeongeun Lee6 3300 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 3300 Carlota Ciganda 4000 Charley Hull 4000 Leona Maguire 4000 In Gee Chun 5000 Moriya Jutanugarn 5000 Ariya Jutanugarn 5500 Georgia Hall 5500 Xiyu Lin 6000 Anna Nordqvist 6600 Ayaka Furue 6600 Jennifer Kupcho 6600 Madelene Sagstrom 6600 Mina Harigae 6600 Na Rin An 6600 A Lim Kim 7000 Megan Khang 7000 Ally Ewing 8000 Maria Fassi 8000 Matilda Castren 8000 Pajaree Anannarukarn 8000 Hye Jin Choi 9000 Esther Henseleit 10000 Fatima Fernandez Cano 12500 Yealimi Noh 12500 Yu Liu 12500

