2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Lydia Ko is 10-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 14-to-1.
Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson is on 16-to-1.
2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in the second tournament of the LPGA season, with $2 million on offer. The venue has moved for this event, from Lake Nona, which hosted last week, to Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Fla., which hosted the inaugural edition of the event.
2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nelly Korda
|600
|Lydia Ko
|1000
|Brooke Henderson
|1400
|Danielle Kang
|1600
|Lexi Thompson
|1600
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2200
|Celine Boutier
|2500
|Inbee Park
|2500
|Jessica Korda
|2500
|Yuka Saso
|2500
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2800
|Nasa Hataoka
|2800
|Gaby Lopez
|3300
|Jeongeun Lee6
|3300
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|3300
|Carlota Ciganda
|4000
|Charley Hull
|4000
|Leona Maguire
|4000
|In Gee Chun
|5000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|5000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|5500
|Georgia Hall
|5500
|Xiyu Lin
|6000
|Anna Nordqvist
|6600
|Ayaka Furue
|6600
|Jennifer Kupcho
|6600
|Madelene Sagstrom
|6600
|Mina Harigae
|6600
|Na Rin An
|6600
|A Lim Kim
|7000
|Megan Khang
|7000
|Ally Ewing
|8000
|Maria Fassi
|8000
|Matilda Castren
|8000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|8000
|Hye Jin Choi
|9000
|Esther Henseleit
|10000
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|12500
|Yealimi Noh
|12500
|Yu Liu
|12500