2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting LPGA Tour

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

01/24/2022 at 11:22 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 10-to-1, while Brooke Henderson is on 14-to-1.

Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson is on 16-to-1.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in the second tournament of the LPGA season, with $2 million on offer. The venue has moved for this event, from Lake Nona, which hosted last week, to Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Fla., which hosted the inaugural edition of the event.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

[/s2If]

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 600
Lydia Ko 1000
Brooke Henderson 1400
Danielle Kang 1600
Lexi Thompson 1600
Patty Tavatanakit 2200
Celine Boutier 2500
Inbee Park 2500
Jessica Korda 2500
Yuka Saso 2500
Atthaya Thitikul 2800
Nasa Hataoka 2800
Gaby Lopez 3300
Jeongeun Lee6 3300
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 3300
Carlota Ciganda 4000
Charley Hull 4000
Leona Maguire 4000
In Gee Chun 5000
Moriya Jutanugarn 5000
Ariya Jutanugarn 5500
Georgia Hall 5500
Xiyu Lin 6000
Anna Nordqvist 6600
Ayaka Furue 6600
Jennifer Kupcho 6600
Madelene Sagstrom 6600
Mina Harigae 6600
Na Rin An 6600
A Lim Kim 7000
Megan Khang 7000
Ally Ewing 8000
Maria Fassi 8000
Matilda Castren 8000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 8000
Hye Jin Choi 9000
Esther Henseleit 10000
Fatima Fernandez Cano 12500
Yealimi Noh 12500
Yu Liu 12500

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list