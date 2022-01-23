Who is Lee Hodges? Bio for the 2022 The American Express leader

Lee Hodges has a share of the lead into the final round of the 2022 The American Express, the first PGA Tour event of the year in the mainland United States. At 18-under total through 54 holes, Hodges could secure his first PGA Tour win against a solid field in the California desert.

Hodges is 26 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour in 10th place during the 2020-2021 superseason. Coming into this week, Hodges had played in seven events, making the cut in five of the events. Hodges' best finish is T-27 at the Shriners Childrens Open.

However, for the Alabama native Hodges, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Hodges is hitting his prime

Lee Hodges has won at every level, including starring at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, where he graduated in 2018. It took him just three full years as a pro to get to the big stage.

Entering this week, Hodges was 145th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 312th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved by graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour last summer.

Hodges is happily married to his wife, Savannah.

What a win in La Quinta means

With a win today, Hodges would earn him the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2023 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2022 The American Express payout, he would win $1.368 million to top it all off.