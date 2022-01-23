Hudson Swafford’s wife Katherine Wainwright Brandon: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 5

Hudson Swafford is again in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour, winning the 2022 The American Express for his third PGA Tour win and earning a Masters invitation for a fourth trip down Magnolia Lane.

Swafford is married to his wife Katherine Wainwright Brandon, and the pair tied the knot back in 2013.

Swafford's wife is active in charitable giving, working as Vice President of Special Projects for the PGA Tour Wives Association. The couple have a son together.

See pictures of Hudson Swafford's wife, Katherine Wainwright Brandon.

