2022 The American Express money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 The American Express prize money payout is from the $7.6 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The American Express prize pool is at $1,368,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $828,400. The The American Express prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $15,580.

The American Express field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The American Express from the correct 2022 The American Express full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 2022 The American Express prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The American Express prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,368,000 2 $828,400 3 $524,400 4 $372,400 5 $311,600 6 $275,500 7 $256,500 8 $237,500 9 $222,300 10 $207,100 11 $191,900 12 $176,700 13 $161,500 14 $146,300 15 $138,700 16 $131,100 17 $123,500 18 $115,900 19 $108,300 20 $100,700 21 $93,100 22 $85,500 23 $79,420 24 $73,340 25 $67,260 26 $61,180 27 $58,900 28 $56,620 29 $54,340 30 $52,060 31 $49,780 32 $47,500 33 $45,220 34 $43,320 35 $41,420 36 $39,520 37 $37,620 38 $36,100 39 $34,580 40 $33,060 41 $31,540 42 $30,020 43 $28,500 44 $26,980 45 $25,460 46 $23,940 47 $22,420 48 $21,204 49 $20,140 50 $19,532 51 $19,076 52 $18,620 53 $18,316 54 $18,012 55 $17,860 56 $17,708 57 $17,556 58 $17,404 59 $17,252 60 $17,100 61 $16,948 62 $16,796 63 $16,644 64 $16,492 65 $16,340 66 $16,188 67 $16,036 68 $15,884 69 $15,732 70 $15,580