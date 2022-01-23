2022 The American Express money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/23/2022 at 1:02 pm
The 2022 The American Express prize money payout is from the $7.6 million purse, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The American Express prize pool is at $1,368,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $828,400. The The American Express prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place player is guaranteed $15,580.

The American Express field is headed by Patick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 The American Express from the correct 2022 The American Express full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 2022 The American Express prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The American Express prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,368,000
2 $828,400
3 $524,400
4 $372,400
5 $311,600
6 $275,500
7 $256,500
8 $237,500
9 $222,300
10 $207,100
11 $191,900
12 $176,700
13 $161,500
14 $146,300
15 $138,700
16 $131,100
17 $123,500
18 $115,900
19 $108,300
20 $100,700
21 $93,100
22 $85,500
23 $79,420
24 $73,340
25 $67,260
26 $61,180
27 $58,900
28 $56,620
29 $54,340
30 $52,060
31 $49,780
32 $47,500
33 $45,220
34 $43,320
35 $41,420
36 $39,520
37 $37,620
38 $36,100
39 $34,580
40 $33,060
41 $31,540
42 $30,020
43 $28,500
44 $26,980
45 $25,460
46 $23,940
47 $22,420
48 $21,204
49 $20,140
50 $19,532
51 $19,076
52 $18,620
53 $18,316
54 $18,012
55 $17,860
56 $17,708
57 $17,556
58 $17,404
59 $17,252
60 $17,100
61 $16,948
62 $16,796
63 $16,644
64 $16,492
65 $16,340
66 $16,188
67 $16,036
68 $15,884
69 $15,732
70 $15,580

