2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Derek Lowe, who earned the playoff win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
In difficult scoring conditions on Sunday, Lowe scored 38 , catching Annika Sorenstam, who scored 36 points.
In the playoff for the title, Lowe, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, emerged as the winner.
Lowe won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.
Danielle Kang won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Derek Lowe
|138
|32
|37
|33
|36
|$100,000
|2
|Annika Sörenstam
|138
|33
|35
|36
|34
|$50,000
|3
|Mark Mulder
|129
|32
|36
|28
|33
|$30,000
|T4
|Chad Pfeifer
|128
|32
|32
|33
|31
|$25,000
|T4
|Jeremy Roenick
|128
|32
|29
|31
|36
|$20,000
|6
|Mardy Fish
|126
|27
|38
|35
|26
|$17,000
|7
|Sterling Sharpe
|125
|27
|30
|32
|36
|$16,000
|T8
|Jack Wagner
|124
|25
|33
|34
|32
|$14,000
|T8
|John Smoltz
|124
|31
|29
|29
|35
|$13,000
|10
|Josh Donaldson
|121
|29
|31
|29
|32
|$12,000
|11
|Bret Baier
|116
|29
|32
|24
|31
|$11,000
|T12
|Brian McCann
|115
|27
|34
|28
|26
|$10,000
|T12
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|115
|24
|30
|30
|31
|--
|T14
|Colt Ford
|114
|27
|31
|27
|29
|--
|T14
|AJ Pierzynski
|114
|27
|27
|25
|35
|--
|16
|Joe Carter
|112
|24
|35
|26
|27
|--
|T17
|Tom Glavine
|111
|29
|29
|27
|26
|--
|T17
|Tim Wakefield
|111
|30
|25
|29
|27
|--
|T19
|Maurice Allen
|110
|31
|23
|30
|26
|--
|T19
|Josh Beckett
|110
|25
|27
|29
|29
|--
|21
|Blair O'Neal
|105
|26
|28
|26
|25
|--
|22
|Wells Adams
|102
|30
|24
|29
|19
|--
|23
|Ryan Longwell
|101
|27
|24
|25
|25
|--
|24
|Steel Lafferty
|99
|21
|28
|25
|25
|--
|25
|Mark DeRosa
|98
|24
|28
|25
|21
|--
|26
|Kevin Millar
|96
|22
|29
|23
|22
|--
|27
|Brian Urlacher
|94
|29
|22
|23
|20
|--
|T28
|Dan Plesac
|93
|22
|25
|25
|21
|--
|T28
|Evan Geiselman
|93
|25
|24
|22
|22
|--
|30
|Mike Flaskey
|92
|25
|23
|24
|20
|--
|31
|Patrick Peterson
|90
|16
|26
|27
|21
|--
|32
|Greg Maddux
|89
|19
|24
|22
|24
|--
|33
|Ivan Rodriguez
|88
|24
|26
|20
|18
|--
|34
|Deron Williams
|85
|23
|21
|21
|20
|--
|T35
|Clay Buchholz
|84
|17
|21
|26
|20
|--
|T35
|Ben Higgins
|84
|16
|18
|28
|22
|--
|37
|Jon Lester
|83
|26
|18
|16
|23
|--
|38
|James 'Bubba' Stewart
|77
|21
|24
|14
|18
|--
|T39
|Vince Carter
|76
|20
|14
|20
|22
|--
|T39
|Larry Fitzgerald
|76
|17
|20
|17
|22
|--
|41
|Michael Waltrip
|74
|14
|22
|19
|19
|--
|42
|Kyle Fuller
|72
|14
|16
|16
|26
|--
|43
|Roger Clemens
|69
|16
|22
|16
|15
|--
|44
|Marcus Allen
|66
|18
|19
|14
|15
|--
|45
|Charles Woodson
|64
|18
|16
|16
|14
|--
|46
|Brian Baumgartner
|63
|15
|16
|11
|21
|--
|47
|Kira Dixon
|59
|12
|17
|17
|13
|--
|48
|Larry the Cable Guy
|50
|7
|11
|16
|16
|--
|49
|Alan Smith
|46
|11
|6
|16
|13
|--
|50
|Lee Brice
|39
|9
|12
|8
|10
|--