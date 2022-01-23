2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Derek Lowe, who earned the playoff win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

In difficult scoring conditions on Sunday, Lowe scored 38 , catching Annika Sorenstam, who scored 36 points.

In the playoff for the title, Lowe, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, emerged as the winner.

Lowe won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Danielle Kang won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Derek Lowe 138 32 37 33 36 $100,000 2 Annika Sörenstam 138 33 35 36 34 $50,000 3 Mark Mulder 129 32 36 28 33 $30,000 T4 Chad Pfeifer 128 32 32 33 31 $25,000 T4 Jeremy Roenick 128 32 29 31 36 $20,000 6 Mardy Fish 126 27 38 35 26 $17,000 7 Sterling Sharpe 125 27 30 32 36 $16,000 T8 Jack Wagner 124 25 33 34 32 $14,000 T8 John Smoltz 124 31 29 29 35 $13,000 10 Josh Donaldson 121 29 31 29 32 $12,000 11 Bret Baier 116 29 32 24 31 $11,000 T12 Brian McCann 115 27 34 28 26 $10,000 T12 Alfonso Ribeiro 115 24 30 30 31 -- T14 Colt Ford 114 27 31 27 29 -- T14 AJ Pierzynski 114 27 27 25 35 -- 16 Joe Carter 112 24 35 26 27 -- T17 Tom Glavine 111 29 29 27 26 -- T17 Tim Wakefield 111 30 25 29 27 -- T19 Maurice Allen 110 31 23 30 26 -- T19 Josh Beckett 110 25 27 29 29 -- 21 Blair O'Neal 105 26 28 26 25 -- 22 Wells Adams 102 30 24 29 19 -- 23 Ryan Longwell 101 27 24 25 25 -- 24 Steel Lafferty 99 21 28 25 25 -- 25 Mark DeRosa 98 24 28 25 21 -- 26 Kevin Millar 96 22 29 23 22 -- 27 Brian Urlacher 94 29 22 23 20 -- T28 Dan Plesac 93 22 25 25 21 -- T28 Evan Geiselman 93 25 24 22 22 -- 30 Mike Flaskey 92 25 23 24 20 -- 31 Patrick Peterson 90 16 26 27 21 -- 32 Greg Maddux 89 19 24 22 24 -- 33 Ivan Rodriguez 88 24 26 20 18 -- 34 Deron Williams 85 23 21 21 20 -- T35 Clay Buchholz 84 17 21 26 20 -- T35 Ben Higgins 84 16 18 28 22 -- 37 Jon Lester 83 26 18 16 23 -- 38 James 'Bubba' Stewart 77 21 24 14 18 -- T39 Vince Carter 76 20 14 20 22 -- T39 Larry Fitzgerald 76 17 20 17 22 -- 41 Michael Waltrip 74 14 22 19 19 -- 42 Kyle Fuller 72 14 16 16 26 -- 43 Roger Clemens 69 16 22 16 15 -- 44 Marcus Allen 66 18 19 14 15 -- 45 Charles Woodson 64 18 16 16 14 -- 46 Brian Baumgartner 63 15 16 11 21 -- 47 Kira Dixon 59 12 17 17 13 -- 48 Larry the Cable Guy 50 7 11 16 16 -- 49 Alan Smith 46 11 6 16 13 -- 50 Lee Brice 39 9 12 8 10 --