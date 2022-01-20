2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules

01/20/2022
The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions format really consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 29 professionals and 50 amateurs in the field.

The event is played this year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The 29 pros and 50 amateurs are grouped together, though not exactly neatly, each day. They are competing separately and not on teams. They compete alongside each other at the same time, though the professionals are playing a traditional tournament of 72 holes of stroke play. The lowest total over four rounds wins.

The 72-hole celebrity event is played under the modified Stableford scoring format, which awards 5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse. The celebrity with the most points wins at the end of four rounds.

The professionals are competing for their own $1.5 million purse, while the celebrities are vying for a $500,000 purse.

There is no cut for either tournament, with all competitors able to play all four rounds.

