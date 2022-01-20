The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the first event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 29 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There's also a celebrity event with its own $500,000 purse.

The event is played this year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $225,000 2 $177,229 3 $128,567 4 $99,457 5 $80,052 6 $65,497 7 $54,823 8 $48,031 9 $43,180 10 $39,298 11 $36,386 12 $33,960 13 $31,826 14 $29,886 15 $28,139 16 $26,586 17 $25,229 18 $24,064 19 $23,094 20 $22,317 21 $21,542 22 $20,765 23 $19,989 24 $19,212 25 $18,533 26 $17,855 27 $17,174 28 $16,495 29 $15,816