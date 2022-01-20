2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/20/2022
The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and more.

This is the first event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 29 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There's also a celebrity event with its own $500,000 purse.

The event is played this year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $177,229
3 $128,567
4 $99,457
5 $80,052
6 $65,497
7 $54,823
8 $48,031
9 $43,180
10 $39,298
11 $36,386
12 $33,960
13 $31,826
14 $29,886
15 $28,139
16 $26,586
17 $25,229
18 $24,064
19 $23,094
20 $22,317
21 $21,542
22 $20,765
23 $19,989
24 $19,212
25 $18,533
26 $17,855
27 $17,174
28 $16,495
29 $15,816

