2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros.

There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 29 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The celebrities are playing for a $500,000 purse, with $100,000 to the winner.

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament format is a modified Stableford scoring system, with players earning points based on their performance per hole. The highest point total at the end of the tournament wins.

Celebrities in the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field

Golf legend Annika Sörenstam

Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder

Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick

Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe

Former MLB pitcher John Smoltz

Long driver Maurice Allen

Former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield

Former NFL player Brian Urlacher

Former MLB pitcher Tom Glavine

MLB player Josh Donaldson

Newscaster Bret Baier

Country singer Colt Ford

Former NFL player Ryan Longwell

Former tennis player Mardy Fish

MLB player Brian McCann

Former NFL player Sterling Sharpe

Former MLB player AJ Pierzynski

Golf Channel host Blair O'Neal

Former MLB pitcher Jon Lester

Actor Jack Wagner

World Series champion Josh Beckett

Former Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey

Former MLB player Mark DeRosa

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro

Former MLB catcher Ivan Rodriguez

World Series champion Joe Carter

Former NBA player Deron Williams

Former MLB player Kevin Millar

Former MLB player Dan Plesac

Former NBA player Vince Carter

Former MLB pitcher Greg Maddux

NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson

NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen

Future NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald

NFL player Patrick Peterson

Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens

Actor Brian Baumgartner

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip

Golf Channel host Kira Dixon

Country singer Lee Brice

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy