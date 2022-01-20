2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Celebrities in the field

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside LPGA Tour pros.
There are 50 celebrities in the amateur field, playing alongside 29 LPGA pros in a separate, simultaneous tournament at host Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The celebrities are playing for a $500,000 purse, with $100,000 to the winner.
The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament format is a modified Stableford scoring system, with players earning points based on their performance per hole. The highest point total at the end of the tournament wins.
Celebrities in the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field
- Golf legend Annika Sörenstam
- Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder
- Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick
- Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe
- Former MLB pitcher John Smoltz
- Long driver Maurice Allen
- Former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield
- Former NFL player Brian Urlacher
- Former MLB pitcher Tom Glavine
- MLB player Josh Donaldson
- Newscaster Bret Baier
- Country singer Colt Ford
- Former NFL player Ryan Longwell
- Former tennis player Mardy Fish
- MLB player Brian McCann
- Former NFL player Sterling Sharpe
- Former MLB player AJ Pierzynski
- Golf Channel host Blair O'Neal
- Former MLB pitcher Jon Lester
- Actor Jack Wagner
- World Series champion Josh Beckett
- Former Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey
- Former MLB player Mark DeRosa
- Actor Alfonso Ribeiro
- Former MLB catcher Ivan Rodriguez
- World Series champion Joe Carter
- Former NBA player Deron Williams
- Former MLB player Kevin Millar
- Former MLB player Dan Plesac
- Former NBA player Vince Carter
- Former MLB pitcher Greg Maddux
- NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson
- NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen
- Future NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald
- NFL player Patrick Peterson
- Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens
- Actor Brian Baumgartner
- Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip
- Golf Channel host Kira Dixon
- Country singer Lee Brice
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy