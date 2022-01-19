2022 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2022 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2022 The American Express third round starts at 8:40 a.m. local time -- or 11:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Third-round tee times run through 10:40 a.m. local time -- or 1:40 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2022 The American Express tee times: Round 1 | Round 2

2022 The American Express Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The American Express third round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The American Express tee times for Round 3

All times are Pacific

La Quinta Country Club

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Danny Lee, John Huh

8:50 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Tom Hoge

9:00 a.m. – Seamus Power, Kevin Tway

9:10 a.m. – Scott Gutschewski, Michael Gligic

9:20 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Doc Redman

9:30 a.m. – Luke Donald, C.T. Pan

9:40 a.m. – Joshua Creel, T.J. Vogel

9:50 a.m. – Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun

10:00 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Sung Kang

10:10 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Dawie van der Walt

10:20 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Hank Lebioda

10:30 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Andrew Putnam

10:40 a.m. – Curtis Thompson, Stephen Stallings Jr.

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett

8:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Camilo Villegas

9:00 a.m. – Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin

9:10 a.m. – Luke List, Brendan Steele

9:20 a.m. – Russell Henley, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

9:40 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Greyson Sigg

9:50 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas

10:00 a.m. – Jason Day, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

10:20 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, Denny McCarthy

10:30 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Dylan Frittelli

10:40 a.m. – Brett Drewitt, David Lipsky

PGA West - Nicklaus Tournament Course

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Scott Stallings

8:50 a.m. – Andrew Landry, Jim Herman

9:00 a.m. – Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch

9:10 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Matthew NeSmith

9:20 a.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley

9:30 a.m. – Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland

9:40 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Max McGreevy

9:50 a.m. – Peter Uihlein, Patrick Rodgers

10:00 a.m. – Davis Love III, Brendon Todd

10:10 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu

10:20 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Roger Sloan

10:30 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire

10:40 a.m. – Seth Reeves, Justin Lower

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Austin Cook

8:50 a.m. – Brandon Hagy, Troy Merritt

9:00 a.m. – Michael Thompson, Martin Trainer

9:10 a.m. – David Skinns, Callum Tarren

9:20 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok

9:30 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, K.H. Lee

9:40 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Kyle Mendoza

9:50 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Chris Stroud

10:00 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Wesley Bryan

10:10 a.m. – Jared Wolfe, Austin Smotherman

10:20 a.m. – Tyler McCumber, Sam Ryder

10:30 a.m. – Brian Gay, Robert Streb

10:40 a.m. – Andrew Novak, James Hart du Preez

PGA West - Pete Dye Stadium Course

No. 1

8:40 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Pat Perez

8:50 a.m. – Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

9:00 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed

9:10 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Chan Kim

9:20 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Chez Reavie

9:30 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler

9:40 a.m. – Cameron Young, Davis Riley

9:50 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Adam Long

10:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

10:10 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, John Pak

10:20 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

10:30 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

10:40 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Trey Mullinax

No. 10

8:40 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Rory Sabbatini

8:50 a.m. – Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark

9:00 a.m. – Hudson Swafford, Lucas Glover

9:10 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles

9:20 a.m. – Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri

9:30 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz

9:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Mark Wilson

9:50 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Alex Noren

10:00 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari

10:10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley

10:20 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Watney

10:30 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker

10:40 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon