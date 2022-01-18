True Linkswear releases most sustainable shoe yet, the All Day Ripstop

True Linkswear continues pushing the boundaries of making shoes using sustainable materials, and their new model, the All Day Ripstop, represents their model utilizing the most sustainable materials.

The All Day Ripstop -- available in men’s and women’s sizes for $150 -- uses a completely recycled and water-resistant ripstop shell made from polyester, recycled EVA midsole and a wool liner. The wool liner regulates temperate, as wool socks do, to keep a golfer warm when it's cold and cooler when it's warm. golfers warm and dry on cold days while remaining enjoyable on warmer days thanks to its all-season design.

“Sustainability is a major focus of TRUE and we are continuing to push even further into environmentally friendly materials and sustainable business practices in 2022, and the All Day Ripstop is a testament to that,” said True president Jason Moore.

True's current footwear lineup includes five core designs, with all focused on a blend of sustainability, performance and comfort with a minimalist aesthetic meant to appeal to a wide variety of golfers -- particularly those who walk -- who want versatility in their golf footwear.