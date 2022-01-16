2022 The Singapore International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Singapore International final leaderboard is headed by winner Joohyung Kim, who earned the Asian Tour win with a victory at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.
Kim and Rattanon Wannasrichan tied after regulation on 4-under 284, with the 19-year-old Kim making a 14-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole -- the par-5 18th of the host course -- to secure the win after Wannasrichan missed an 8-footer to tie.
Kim and Wannasrichan were in the final pairing together on Sunday, with 14-year-old amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat hot on their heels. Ratchanon Chantananuwat finished two shots out of the playoff, in solo third place.
Kim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
The Singapore International recap notes
Kim earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Kim also earned a two-year exemption onto the Asian Tour while improving his status in the Asian Tour Order of Merit, where he is now tops on the table.
A total of 38 (of 38) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the Asian Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.
The Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Sony Open in Hawaii.
2022 The Singapore International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Joohyung Kim
|-4
|284
|72
|73
|69
|70
|$180,000
|2
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-4
|284
|73
|66
|73
|72
|$110,000
|3
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
|-2
|286
|75
|66
|76
|69
|$0
|4
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|E
|288
|71
|75
|74
|68
|$63,000
|T5
|Paul Peterson
|1
|289
|70
|73
|76
|70
|$45,500
|T5
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|1
|289
|74
|75
|69
|71
|$45,500
|7
|Bio Kim
|3
|291
|72
|77
|72
|70
|$33,300
|T8
|Wade Ormsby
|4
|292
|72
|74
|76
|70
|$19,600
|T8
|William Harrold
|4
|292
|69
|78
|75
|70
|$19,600
|T8
|Shahriffuddin Ariffin
|4
|292
|73
|75
|74
|70
|$19,600
|T8
|Steve Lewton
|4
|292
|73
|75
|73
|71
|$19,600
|T8
|Jazz Janewattananond
|4
|292
|71
|73
|76
|72
|$19,600
|T8
|Chan, Shih-chang
|4
|292
|71
|77
|71
|73
|$19,600
|T8
|Donlaphatchai Niyomchon
|4
|292
|75
|73
|69
|75
|$19,600
|T8
|Khalin Joshi
|4
|292
|67
|74
|75
|76
|$19,600
|T16
|Angelo Que
|5
|293
|72
|71
|80
|70
|$12,670
|T16
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|5
|293
|73
|74
|76
|70
|$12,670
|T16
|Rory Hie
|5
|293
|73
|74
|75
|71
|$12,670
|T16
|Doyeob Mun
|5
|293
|73
|75
|74
|71
|$12,670
|T16
|Richard T. Lee
|5
|293
|77
|74
|75
|67
|$12,670
|T21
|Masanori Kobayashi
|6
|294
|72
|76
|76
|70
|$10,883
|T21
|Viraj Madappa
|6
|294
|77
|71
|76
|70
|$10,883
|T21
|Siddikur Rahman
|6
|294
|75
|76
|71
|72
|$10,883
|T24
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|7
|295
|75
|73
|76
|71
|$9,122
|T24
|Danny Chia
|7
|295
|73
|75
|75
|72
|$9,122
|T24
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|7
|295
|74
|77
|71
|73
|$9,122
|T24
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|7
|295
|78
|73
|73
|71
|$9,122
|T24
|Jack Harrison
|7
|295
|74
|74
|74
|73
|$9,122
|T24
|Rashid Khan
|7
|295
|75
|76
|70
|74
|$9,122
|T24
|Koh Deng Shan
|7
|295
|74
|76
|71
|74
|$9,122
|T24
|Berry Henson
|7
|295
|72
|75
|73
|75
|$9,122
|T24
|Abhijit Chadha
|7
|295
|72
|79
|75
|69
|$9,122
|T33
|Jarin Todd
|8
|296
|77
|74
|72
|73
|$7,300
|T33
|Chang, Wei-lun
|8
|296
|76
|74
|74
|72
|$7,300
|T33
|Amir Nazrin
|8
|296
|76
|73
|76
|71
|$7,300
|T33
|Yoseop Seo
|8
|296
|72
|75
|74
|75
|$7,300
|T33
|Gavin Green
|8
|296
|76
|74
|76
|70
|$7,300
|T33
|Natipong Srithong
|8
|296
|79
|67
|74
|76
|$7,300
|T39
|Ben Eccles
|9
|297
|72
|78
|73
|74
|$6,029
|T39
|Ian Snyman
|9
|297
|77
|71
|75
|74
|$6,029
|T39
|Kevin Phelan
|9
|297
|80
|71
|71
|75
|$6,029
|T39
|Seungsu Han
|9
|297
|75
|73
|77
|72
|$6,029
|T39
|Mitchell Slorach
|9
|297
|76
|73
|77
|71
|$6,029
|T39
|Mathiam Keyser
|9
|297
|71
|80
|77
|69
|$6,029
|T39
|Chikkarangappa S
|9
|297
|75
|70
|70
|82
|$6,029
|T46
|Shubhankar Sharma
|10
|298
|73
|75
|77
|73
|$5,325
|T46
|Shiv Kapur
|10
|298
|79
|72
|75
|72
|$5,325
|T48
|Bjorn Hellgren
|11
|299
|72
|74
|77
|76
|$4,600
|T48
|Danthai Boonma
|11
|299
|73
|75
|76
|75
|$4,600
|T48
|Abdul Hadi
|11
|299
|79
|70
|76
|74
|$4,600
|T48
|Shinichi Mizuno
|11
|299
|79
|70
|76
|74
|$4,600
|T48
|Travis Smyth
|11
|299
|75
|75
|76
|73
|$4,600
|T48
|Nitithorn Thippong
|11
|299
|77
|73
|77
|72
|$4,600
|T54
|Prom Meesawat
|12
|300
|74
|75
|75
|76
|$3,750
|T54
|Ryan Ang (a)
|12
|300
|76
|73
|76
|75
|$0
|T54
|Ben Leong
|12
|300
|74
|75
|73
|78
|$3,750
|T54
|Sihwan Kim
|12
|300
|76
|75
|74
|75
|$3,750
|T54
|Jeongwoo Ham
|12
|300
|74
|76
|76
|74
|$3,750
|59
|Miguel Carballo
|14
|302
|79
|72
|78
|73
|$3,500
|60
|Gunn Charoenkul
|15
|303
|76
|74
|76
|77
|$3,400
|T61
|Daeng Rahman
|16
|304
|76
|75
|73
|80
|$3,150
|T61
|Leunkwang Kim
|16
|304
|79
|71
|75
|79
|$3,150
|T61
|Trevor Simsby
|16
|304
|77
|73
|77
|77
|$3,150
|T61
|Nicholas Fung
|16
|304
|75
|76
|78
|75
|$3,150
|T65
|Hongtaek Kim
|17
|305
|72
|74
|78
|81
|$2,850
|T65
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|17
|305
|77
|74
|74
|80
|$2,850
|67
|Poom Pattaropong
|19
|307
|74
|76
|84
|73
|$2,700