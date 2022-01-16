2022 The Singapore International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The Singapore International final leaderboard is headed by winner Joohyung Kim, who earned the Asian Tour win with a victory at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

Kim and Rattanon Wannasrichan tied after regulation on 4-under 284, with the 19-year-old Kim making a 14-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole -- the par-5 18th of the host course -- to secure the win after Wannasrichan missed an 8-footer to tie.

Kim and Wannasrichan were in the final pairing together on Sunday, with 14-year-old amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat hot on their heels. Ratchanon Chantananuwat finished two shots out of the playoff, in solo third place.

Kim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

The Singapore International recap notes

Kim earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kim also earned a two-year exemption onto the Asian Tour while improving his status in the Asian Tour Order of Merit, where he is now tops on the table.

A total of 38 (of 38) players finished the tournament in the 10th event of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

2022 The Singapore International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY 1 Joohyung Kim -4 284 72 73 69 70 $180,000 2 Rattanon Wannasrichan -4 284 73 66 73 72 $110,000 3 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) -2 286 75 66 76 69 $0 4 Pavit Tangkamolprasert E 288 71 75 74 68 $63,000 T5 Paul Peterson 1 289 70 73 76 70 $45,500 T5 Kosuke Hamamoto 1 289 74 75 69 71 $45,500 7 Bio Kim 3 291 72 77 72 70 $33,300 T8 Wade Ormsby 4 292 72 74 76 70 $19,600 T8 William Harrold 4 292 69 78 75 70 $19,600 T8 Shahriffuddin Ariffin 4 292 73 75 74 70 $19,600 T8 Steve Lewton 4 292 73 75 73 71 $19,600 T8 Jazz Janewattananond 4 292 71 73 76 72 $19,600 T8 Chan, Shih-chang 4 292 71 77 71 73 $19,600 T8 Donlaphatchai Niyomchon 4 292 75 73 69 75 $19,600 T8 Khalin Joshi 4 292 67 74 75 76 $19,600 T16 Angelo Que 5 293 72 71 80 70 $12,670 T16 Phachara Khongwatmai 5 293 73 74 76 70 $12,670 T16 Rory Hie 5 293 73 74 75 71 $12,670 T16 Doyeob Mun 5 293 73 75 74 71 $12,670 T16 Richard T. Lee 5 293 77 74 75 67 $12,670 T21 Masanori Kobayashi 6 294 72 76 76 70 $10,883 T21 Viraj Madappa 6 294 77 71 76 70 $10,883 T21 Siddikur Rahman 6 294 75 76 71 72 $10,883 T24 Sadom Kaewkanjana 7 295 75 73 76 71 $9,122 T24 Danny Chia 7 295 73 75 75 72 $9,122 T24 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 7 295 74 77 71 73 $9,122 T24 Panuphol Pittayarat 7 295 78 73 73 71 $9,122 T24 Jack Harrison 7 295 74 74 74 73 $9,122 T24 Rashid Khan 7 295 75 76 70 74 $9,122 T24 Koh Deng Shan 7 295 74 76 71 74 $9,122 T24 Berry Henson 7 295 72 75 73 75 $9,122 T24 Abhijit Chadha 7 295 72 79 75 69 $9,122 T33 Jarin Todd 8 296 77 74 72 73 $7,300 T33 Chang, Wei-lun 8 296 76 74 74 72 $7,300 T33 Amir Nazrin 8 296 76 73 76 71 $7,300 T33 Yoseop Seo 8 296 72 75 74 75 $7,300 T33 Gavin Green 8 296 76 74 76 70 $7,300 T33 Natipong Srithong 8 296 79 67 74 76 $7,300 T39 Ben Eccles 9 297 72 78 73 74 $6,029 T39 Ian Snyman 9 297 77 71 75 74 $6,029 T39 Kevin Phelan 9 297 80 71 71 75 $6,029 T39 Seungsu Han 9 297 75 73 77 72 $6,029 T39 Mitchell Slorach 9 297 76 73 77 71 $6,029 T39 Mathiam Keyser 9 297 71 80 77 69 $6,029 T39 Chikkarangappa S 9 297 75 70 70 82 $6,029 T46 Shubhankar Sharma 10 298 73 75 77 73 $5,325 T46 Shiv Kapur 10 298 79 72 75 72 $5,325 T48 Bjorn Hellgren 11 299 72 74 77 76 $4,600 T48 Danthai Boonma 11 299 73 75 76 75 $4,600 T48 Abdul Hadi 11 299 79 70 76 74 $4,600 T48 Shinichi Mizuno 11 299 79 70 76 74 $4,600 T48 Travis Smyth 11 299 75 75 76 73 $4,600 T48 Nitithorn Thippong 11 299 77 73 77 72 $4,600 T54 Prom Meesawat 12 300 74 75 75 76 $3,750 T54 Ryan Ang (a) 12 300 76 73 76 75 $0 T54 Ben Leong 12 300 74 75 73 78 $3,750 T54 Sihwan Kim 12 300 76 75 74 75 $3,750 T54 Jeongwoo Ham 12 300 74 76 76 74 $3,750 59 Miguel Carballo 14 302 79 72 78 73 $3,500 60 Gunn Charoenkul 15 303 76 74 76 77 $3,400 T61 Daeng Rahman 16 304 76 75 73 80 $3,150 T61 Leunkwang Kim 16 304 79 71 75 79 $3,150 T61 Trevor Simsby 16 304 77 73 77 77 $3,150 T61 Nicholas Fung 16 304 75 76 78 75 $3,150 T65 Hongtaek Kim 17 305 72 74 78 81 $2,850 T65 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 17 305 77 74 74 80 $2,850 67 Poom Pattaropong 19 307 74 76 84 73 $2,700