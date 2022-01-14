Why is Bryson DeChambeau wearing a baseball cap and not his driving cap? He explains

Bryson DeChambeau has surprised fans this season wit his new look.

At the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, DeChambeau did not his trademark driving cap, instead choosing to wear a baseball cap. DeChambeau has worn baseball caps in the past, particularly in practice rounds and in other obligations, but on Thursday through Sunday, DeChambeau has worn that Ben Hogan-inspired driving cap.

Well, things change. DeChambeau explained this week why he's making some changes in his aesthetic.

"I wore the driver cap back in Hero," he said. "So last week (at the Sentry Tournament of Champions) was just something a little different. I feel like I'm turning a bit of a page in my life, in my chapter and my book.

"As I've always said, I'm always evolving and changing and growing and adapting. It's just another one of those things. I don't know if it will be a thing to stay or it pops up randomly, sometimes randomly with the normal driver cap. It's going to be one that is just going to keep you guys on edge, I guess. It just depends on what I feel like and what I'm comfortable with that week."

There has been some speculation that DeChambeau will be wearing a baseball cap this year to more prominently display the Cobra Golf logo after disparagaing the company in public commentary last year. They are his primary equipment sponsor, and their sister company, Puma Golf, is his primary fashion sponsor.

Regardless of the reasons why, DeChambeau is apparently going to look a little different this year. And if you read golf Twitter, you'll see there are plenty of golf fans who find DeChambeau inherently more likable just by changing his hat. If DeChambeau cares about he's perceived by the public -- and it's fair to say he probably does -- then that might be as much motivation as anything else.