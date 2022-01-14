What does the Arabic tattoo on Rory Sabbatini’s arm mean?

Rory Sabbatini has a new tattoo in 2022, adding to the ink he already had heading into the new year. The tattoo, which is on his right forearm, stands out because it's new (so the ink is fresh), big and in Arabic letters.

Naturally, there was a curiosity about translating the Arabic characters into English.

Thankfully, Eric Patterson did the hard work for everyone and figured it out pretty quickly.

it appears Sabbatini has his named tattooed on his forearm in Arabic https://t.co/J04HPTNhLl pic.twitter.com/DnZzxQYbqd — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) January 14, 2022

Rory Sabbatini's new tattoo says Sabbatini in Arabic. There's just one problem. The tattoo artist forgot the second b -- at least compared to how it's traditionally spelled.

he opted for the single B spelling it appears pic.twitter.com/4owoXkX2Ux — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) January 14, 2022

It looks like Sabbatini's tattoo artist mised the two dots underneath the final character in his name. Remember, Arabic is read from right to left, not left to right as English is.

But, hey, it's your body and you put on it what you want. If he's happy with it, spelling be damned.