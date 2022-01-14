What is the PGA Tour’s Top-10 Rule for getting into tournaments?

On the PGA Tour, a player with lousy status or no card can parlay a great finish into additional starts with top-10 finishes.

The PGA Tour has a policy whereby all professional players who finish in the top 10 of the prior week's PGA Tour event, except for World Golf Championships, automatically get into the next open PGA Tour event, meaning a non-invitational, major or World Golf Championships tournament. If, for whatever reason, a player who finishes inside the top 10 cannot get into the next open event (because it's full), then those players are exempt into the next open event after that which has an open spot in the field.

This rule also applies between seasons. So, if a player finishes in the top 10 at the Wyndham Championship, then they're exempt into the Fortinet Championship to start the new season, after the FedEx Cup playoffs are finished.

The order by which these players get into the next open event is the order of their finish, with matching of final-round scores breaking ties.

Several times each year, players are able to finish high enough to earn a spot in the next week, potentially spurring them to a PGA Tour card or at least a run in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.