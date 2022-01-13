2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the second 2022 event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 schedule.

How to watch 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live streaming

With 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii live streams from Golf Channel, NBC and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with at least three-and-a-half hours of coverage each day. All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 13

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 12-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 7-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 12-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 7-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 4-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 7-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 6-10 p.m.