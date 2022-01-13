The 2022 The Singapore International purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Singapore International field is headed by Jazz Janewattananond, Bio Kim, Wade Ormsby and more of the world's best players.

The 122-player field is an event on the Asian Tour schedule, which is concluding a season combining events from 2020, late 2021 and early 2022.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 The Singapore International purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $180,000 2 $110,000 3 $63,000 4 $50,000 5 $41,000 6 $33,300 7 $28,500 8 $24,500 9 $21,400 10 $19,100 11 $17,450 12 $16,250 13 $15,150 14 $14,450 15 $13,850 16 $13,250 17 $12,650 18 $12,050 19 $11,550 20 $11,150 21 $10,900 22 $10,600 23 $10,300 24 $10,000 25 $9,700 26 $9,400 27 $9,100 28 $8,800 29 $8,500 30 $8,200 31 $8,100 32 $7,800 33 $7,600 34 $7,400 35 $7,200 36 $7,000 37 $6,800 38 $6,600 39 $6,400 40 $6,200 41 $6,050 42 $5,850 43 $5,650 44 $5,450 45 $5,350 46 $5,300 47 $5,100 48 $4,900 49 $4,700 50 $4,500 51 $4,300 52 $4,100 53 $3,900 54 $3,800 55 $3,700 56 $3,600 57 $3,500 58 $3,400 59 $3,300 60 $3,200 61 $3,100 62 $3,000 63 $2,900 64 $2,800 65 $2,700 66 $2,600 67 $2,500 68 $2,400 69 $2,300 70 $2,200