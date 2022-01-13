2022 The Singapore International purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Asian Tour

01/13/2022 at 3:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 The Singapore International purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Singapore International field is headed by Jazz Janewattananond, Bio Kim, Wade Ormsby and more of the world's best players.

The 122-player field is an event on the Asian Tour schedule, which is concluding a season combining events from 2020, late 2021 and early 2022.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $110,000
3 $63,000
4 $50,000
5 $41,000
6 $33,300
7 $28,500
8 $24,500
9 $21,400
10 $19,100
11 $17,450
12 $16,250
13 $15,150
14 $14,450
15 $13,850
16 $13,250
17 $12,650
18 $12,050
19 $11,550
20 $11,150
21 $10,900
22 $10,600
23 $10,300
24 $10,000
25 $9,700
26 $9,400
27 $9,100
28 $8,800
29 $8,500
30 $8,200
31 $8,100
32 $7,800
33 $7,600
34 $7,400
35 $7,200
36 $7,000
37 $6,800
38 $6,600
39 $6,400
40 $6,200
41 $6,050
42 $5,850
43 $5,650
44 $5,450
45 $5,350
46 $5,300
47 $5,100
48 $4,900
49 $4,700
50 $4,500
51 $4,300
52 $4,100
53 $3,900
54 $3,800
55 $3,700
56 $3,600
57 $3,500
58 $3,400
59 $3,300
60 $3,200
61 $3,100
62 $3,000
63 $2,900
64 $2,800
65 $2,700
66 $2,600
67 $2,500
68 $2,400
69 $2,300
70 $2,200

