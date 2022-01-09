What's the PGA Tour record for the most birdies in a 72-hole golf tournament?
What’s the PGA Tour record for the most birdies in a 72-hole golf tournament?

01/09/2022
PGA Tour golf tournaments are almost all 72-hole stroke-play events. That means a golfer has 72 chances to make birdie (or better) in an event.

In the history of the PGA Tour, though, a golfer making birdie on at least one-third -- or 24 -- of those holes has been a standard of impressive performance. There have been rare instances, though, of PGA Tour players going even further, making at least 30 birdies (just birdies, not eagles or albatrosses) in a single PGA Tour tournament.

The PGA Tour record for the most birdies in a single 72-hole golf tournament is 32, and it's been accomplished by three players.

Jon Rahm is the most recent player to score 32 birdies in a PGA Tour event, doing so in the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He finished at 33 under par for the tournament, losing by a shot to Cameron Smith. For the event, he made 32 birdies, 38 pars, 1 bogey and 1 eagle.

Rahm tied a record first set by Mark Calcavecchia in the 2001 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, then equaled by Paul Gow in the 2001 BC Open in New York.

A player has scored 31 birdies in a tournament a total of 10 times, with Cameron Smith most recently making 31 birdies in winning the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on a record PGA Tour under-par score of 34-under total.

