Why PGA Tour golfers are wearing green ribbons at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Most of the world's best golfers are competing in Maui this week at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and you'll notice many are playing while wearing a green ribbon on their hats or clothes this week.

The reason players are wearing a green ribbon on is in support of fellow PGA Tour player Tony Finau and his wife, Alayna, in memory of Alayna's father and Tony's father-in-law, Tipa Galei.

Galea'i-Finau took to Instagram to thanks players for supporting her and Tony's family during a difficult time.

She wrote, in part, "My amazing golf family! No words can ever express how much this means to my family and I, [and] how grateful we are! A month ago, Dad was so excited planning for Maui. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU all, for this beautiful tribute & carrying Dad w y'all on the course today!"

Finau commented in his wife's post, also expressing appreciation for the players who wore the ribbons.

“Grateful for all the guys and caddies who willingly participated,” Finau wrote. “Mourning with you babe.”