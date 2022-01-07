Daniel Berger borrowed a caddie's clubs so he could practice, and Berger still has the driver
PGA Tour

Daniel Berger borrowed a caddie’s clubs so he could practice, and Berger still has the driver

01/07/2022 at 2:13 pm
Golf News Net


Daniel Berger was one of two players (Viktor Hovland being the other) who arrived to Hawaii without their golf clubs ahead of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

After arriving on Sunday, Berger still wanted to get some practice in at Kapalua's Plantation Course, so he decided to borrow caddie Brett Waldman's clubs. Waldman is an accomplished player, so their specs wouldn't be that dissimilar. However, Berger didn't want to practice with a set that had lies and lofts that didn't make his game.

"I changed the lies and lofts on his clubs, was using his driver," Berger said after Thursday's first round. Changing lofts and lies on irons is a fairly simple process, taking maybe 15-20 minutes.

"I just needed to hit some balls. Especially after a long flight of coming across the world to get here, I just had to get the body moving, so whatever I had was going to work."

Berger's clubs came on Tuesday, and so he gave Waldman's clubs back to him -- still modified -- except for one.

"I did not put them back [to their lies and lofts]," Berger said, "and, I don't know, I think I stole his driver. I still have his driver, so..."

Berger didn't wind up using Waldman's driver in competition, but he considered it.

"I used it the first couple days because I was seeing some really high ball speeds that I hadn't seen in the past," he said. "But I drove it well today so I think I made the right decision."

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list