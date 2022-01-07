Daniel Berger borrowed a caddie’s clubs so he could practice, and Berger still has the driver

Daniel Berger was one of two players (Viktor Hovland being the other) who arrived to Hawaii without their golf clubs ahead of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

After arriving on Sunday, Berger still wanted to get some practice in at Kapalua's Plantation Course, so he decided to borrow caddie Brett Waldman's clubs. Waldman is an accomplished player, so their specs wouldn't be that dissimilar. However, Berger didn't want to practice with a set that had lies and lofts that didn't make his game.

"I changed the lies and lofts on his clubs, was using his driver," Berger said after Thursday's first round. Changing lofts and lies on irons is a fairly simple process, taking maybe 15-20 minutes.

"I just needed to hit some balls. Especially after a long flight of coming across the world to get here, I just had to get the body moving, so whatever I had was going to work."

Berger's clubs came on Tuesday, and so he gave Waldman's clubs back to him -- still modified -- except for one.

"I did not put them back [to their lies and lofts]," Berger said, "and, I don't know, I think I stole his driver. I still have his driver, so..."

Berger didn't wind up using Waldman's driver in competition, but he considered it.

"I used it the first couple days because I was seeing some really high ball speeds that I hadn't seen in the past," he said. "But I drove it well today so I think I made the right decision."