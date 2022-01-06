Topgolf driving range: How far away are each of the targets?

Topgolf isn't your typical driving range. Really, Topgolf is more about golf-based entertainment, with games golfers can play by hitting golf balls with golf clubs onto the Topgolf range.

There are 15 different games you can play at Topgolf, but almost all of them require a golfer to hit balls to a target that is some distance away from them hitting on the mat. In some games, the idea is to hit your golf ball as close to specific targets as possible. In other games, the player is simply asked to hit their ball into the big hole around the target.

No matter the Topgolf game you choose, it's important to know how far away each target is and how far you have to hit the ball to get to them.

At any Topgolf, there are 10 circles into which you can hit a golf ball. There's also a net at the back of the range, which is an 11th target. All of the targets are measured straight out, perpendicular to where they are located in the range (or, as they call it, the outfield).

How far is the Topgolf fence? It's 215 yards away, and that's as far as you can hit it without trying to go over the fence, which you're asked not to do.

How far each Topgolf target is from you

25 yards: First line of four targets

50 yards: Second line of two targets

90 yards: Third line with one center target

125 yards: Fourth line with one right target

150 yards: Fifth line with one left target

185 yards: Sixth line with one right target

215 yards: Back netting

Targets can play longer than their stated distance, depending on where you are on the range. If you're on a higher floor of a Topgolf, then the targets won't play as far away as they are because you're hitting your ball downhill. If you're on one side of the range and hitting toward the other side, then the shot will play longer on a diagonal straight-line distance compared to the measurement.