Viktor Hovland got back his lost golf clubs in Hawaii, but of course one is damaged
Featured PGA Tour Suggested Links

Viktor Hovland got back his lost golf clubs in Hawaii, but of course one is damaged

01/05/2022 at 9:56 am
Golf News Net


Viktor Hovland's lost golf clubs were delivered to him at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii on Tuesday night, six days after he arrived to the site of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions without his clubs.

Delta Airlines lost the world No. 7's golf clubs at some point in his journey to the year-opening, winners-only PGA Tour event. They somehow wound up in Seattle, which is a Delta hub city, before ultimately getting to Hawaii with enough time to afford the Norwegian a day of practice to prepare for the Plantation Course.

There's just one problem: Hovland's driver got busted on the way.

Hovland shared photos on Tuesday night on his Instagram story, and this is definitely a good news-bad news situation. His clubs arrived in his soft travel case, but his Ping driver, which was packed in the travel bag with the head on, is no longer in good shape.

It's unclear from the photos if Hovland has a backup shaft packed in his Club Glove bag. If he doesn't have a backup shaft available, it may be difficult for him to get one in time for the tournament. There have been stories of players getting equipment off retail shelves in a pinch, but with so many supply-chain issues in the golf industry right now, it's unclear if Hovland could get the shaft of his choice in time for the Thursday first round.

This situation is an illustration of why it's a good idea to remove your driver head (if possible) before packing it in a soft travel case so that it's less likely there's a shaft-snapping situation. Also, if possible, make sure to get a stiff-arm that you can pack in your soft bag to give your driver and other clubs more room in the bag on their journey.

 

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list