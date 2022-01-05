2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, in the first 2022 event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 schedule. With online streams from Golf Channel, NBC and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions online starting on Friday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their online streams for all four days of the tournament from Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

There will be 38 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel (and NBC on Sunday), with four hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms. All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 6

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 2:15-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 6-10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 3:15-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 3:15-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 1:30-4 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 4-8 p.m.