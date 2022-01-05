How to sign up for ESPN+ to watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on PGA Tour Live

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off the year of PGA Tour events with a winner-only tournament at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. In addition to broadcast coverage, you can watch additional 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions streaming coverage through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

You can watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions online starting on Thursday in the United States, as ESPN+ and PGA Tour Live have their online streams for all four days of the tournament from Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii.

There will be 38 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

PGA Tour Live will stream coverage during all four days of the event, with nearly 28 total hours of live coverage. ESPN+ is the now the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming coverage of tournaments, meaning you'll need to become a subscriber to get access to expanded live-streaming coverage starting in 2022.

The only way for golf fans to get maximum golf coverage from PGA Tour events is through ESPN+, with PGA Tour Live starting up with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

PGA Tour Live moves to ESPN+

Launching their coverage on Thursday mornings of PGA Tour events throughout the season, ESPN+ offers PGA Tour Live streaming during all four rounds of the championship. Every week, ESPN+ will offer traditional Featured Groups and Featured Holes streams, and once the PGA Tour reaches The American Express, there will be two more feeds:

Marquee Group, which allows fans of specific players to get to see their rounds from start to finish

Main Feed, which gives fans full-course coverage in the PGA Tour vision of what coverage should look like

ESPN+ coverage begins before network broadcast coverage each day.

How to sign up for ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live

Golf fans can purchase ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year by itself or $12.99 per month as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you choose to sign up for ESPN+, you also will get full access to the litany of sports events available on the platform.