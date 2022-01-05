How to sign up for ESPN+ to access PGA Tour Live streaming coverage

ESPN+ is the now the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming coverage of tournaments, meaning you'll need to become a subscriber to get access to expanded live-streaming coverage starting in 2022.

The only way for golf fans to get maximum golf coverage from PGA Tour events is through ESPN+, with PGA Tour Live starting up with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

PGA Tour Live moves to ESPN+

Launching their coverage on Thursday mornings of PGA Tour events throughout the season, ESPN+ offers PGA Tour Live streaming during all four rounds of the championship. Every week, ESPN+ will offer traditional Featured Groups and Featured Holes streams, and once the PGA Tour reaches The American Express, there will be two more feeds:

Marquee Group, which allows fans of specific players to get to see their rounds from start to finish

Main Feed, which gives fans full-course coverage in the PGA Tour vision of what coverage should look like

ESPN+ coverage begins before network broadcast coverage each day.

How to sign up for ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live

Golf fans can purchase ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year by itself or $12.99 per month as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you choose to sign up for ESPN+, you also will get full access to the litany of sports events available on the platform.