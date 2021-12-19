2021 PNC Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 PNC Championship prize money payout is from the $1.085 million purse, with 20 teams who complete two rounds at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the PNC Championship prize pool is at $200,000, with the second-place finishers taking home $80,000. The PNC Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18.4 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last-place team is guaranteed $40,000.

The PNC Championship field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Bernhard Langer and more.

This tournament started with 20 teams, and no cut is made this week. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a challenge event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win doesn't come with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour.

2021 PNC Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2021 PNC Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

1. $200,000

2. $80,000

3. $57,250

4. $50,000

5. $49,000

6. $48,000

7. $47,000

8. $46,000

9. $45,000

10. $44,500

11. $44,000

12. $43,500

13. $43,000

14. $42,500

15. $42,000

16. $41,500

17. $41,000

18. $40,500

19. $40,250

20. $40,000