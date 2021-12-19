2021 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners John Daly and his son Little John Daly, who won the two-person competition at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Dalys shot 15-under 57 in the scramble format in the final round, shooting 27-under 117 in the two-round event to win by two shots.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished in second place, shooting a final-round 57, including 11 birdies in a row, to finish two shots off the pace on 25-under total.

Team Daly won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse, with the elder Daly winning $200,000.

PNC Championship recap notes

The Dalys set the tournament record for the 36-hole event, beating the mark by a shot to set a new standard for the tournament.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2021, with no more official events this year.

2021 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY 1 Team Daly -27 60 57 117 $200,000 2 Team Woods -25 62 57 119 $80,000 T3 Team Thomas -24 60 60 120 $53,625 T3 Team Cink -24 59 61 120 $53,625 T5 Team Lehman -21 62 61 123 $48,500 T5 Team Singh -21 61 62 123 $48,500 7 Team Kuchar -20 62 62 124 $47,000 T8 Team O'Meara -19 63 62 125 $45,500 T8 Team Stenson -19 62 63 125 $45,500 T10 Team Beem -18 65 61 126 $44,250 T10 Team Player -18 62 64 126 $44,250 12 Team Korda -17 63 64 127 $43,500 T13 Team Duval -16 65 63 128 $42,750 T13 Team B. Watson -16 63 65 128 $42,750 15 Team Harrington -15 67 62 129 $42,000 T16 Team T. Watson -14 65 65 130 $40,813 T16 Team Furyk -14 65 65 130 $40,813 T16 Team Price -14 65 65 130 $40,813 T16 Team Faldo -14 62 68 130 $40,813 20 Team Trevino -13 64 67 131 $40,000