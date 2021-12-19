2021 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2021 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

12/19/2021 at 10:40 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners John Daly and his son Little John Daly, who won the two-person competition at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The Dalys shot 15-under 57 in the scramble format in the final round, shooting 27-under 117 in the two-round event to win by two shots.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished in second place, shooting a final-round 57, including 11 birdies in a row, to finish two shots off the pace on 25-under total.

Team Daly won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse, with the elder Daly winning $200,000.

PNC Championship recap notes

The Dalys set the tournament record for the 36-hole event, beating the mark by a shot to set a new standard for the tournament.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2021, with no more official events this year.

2021 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Team Daly -27 60 57 117 $200,000
2 Team Woods -25 62 57 119 $80,000
T3 Team Thomas -24 60 60 120 $53,625
T3 Team Cink -24 59 61 120 $53,625
T5 Team Lehman -21 62 61 123 $48,500
T5 Team Singh -21 61 62 123 $48,500
7 Team Kuchar -20 62 62 124 $47,000
T8 Team O'Meara -19 63 62 125 $45,500
T8 Team Stenson -19 62 63 125 $45,500
T10 Team Beem -18 65 61 126 $44,250
T10 Team Player -18 62 64 126 $44,250
12 Team Korda -17 63 64 127 $43,500
T13 Team Duval -16 65 63 128 $42,750
T13 Team B. Watson -16 63 65 128 $42,750
15 Team Harrington -15 67 62 129 $42,000
T16 Team T. Watson -14 65 65 130 $40,813
T16 Team Furyk -14 65 65 130 $40,813
T16 Team Price -14 65 65 130 $40,813
T16 Team Faldo -14 62 68 130 $40,813
20 Team Trevino -13 64 67 131 $40,000

The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Srixon unveils sixth-gen Q-Star golf ball
Srixon unveils sixth-gen Q-Star golf ball
Sneak peek: Pinehurst’s Carolina Hotel renovations
Sneak peek: Pinehurst’s Carolina Hotel renovations
Golf pennants by Oncore Golf and Oxford Pennant
Golf pennants by Oncore Golf and Oxford Pennant
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list Srixon unveils sixth-gen Q-Star golf ball Sneak peek: Pinehurst’s Carolina Hotel renovations Golf pennants by Oncore Golf and Oxford Pennant