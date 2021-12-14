2021 PNC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 PNC Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour team event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are the duo of Justin Thomas and his father Mike, who come into the week at +180 betting odds.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron are on 13-to-2, while Jim Furyk and his son are on 15-to-2.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are 10-to-1, along with the Daly family and Bubba Watson and his father-in-law.

2021 PNC Championship betting odds: Outright winner

Team Thomas: +180

Team Kuchar: +650

Team Furyk: +750

Team Cink: +900

Team Stenson: +900

Team B. Watson: +1000

Team Daly: +1000

Team Woods: +1000

Team N. Korda: +1600

Team Beem: +2800

Team Harrington: +2800

Team Lehman: +2800

Team Duval: +6600

Team O'Meara: +6600

Team Trevino: +8000

Team Faldo: +20000

Team Player: +20000

Team Price: +20000

Team T. Watson: +20000

2021 PNC Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the PNC Championship, with the team event returning to Orlando, Fla. There are 40 players in the field, and they are playing in a scramble format over the 36-hole tournament. The pros are teeing off from one of two tee boxes, with the older players getting a senior set of tees, and the amateurs playing from their own tees.

It's hard not to love the favorites and defending champions this week. The Thomas family is obviously accomplished, with Justin Thomas already winning the PGA Championship and The Players, while his dad is a PGA of America professional and Charlie Woods' instructor. They're two really good golfers playing with each other.

Perhaps otherwise, the best bet would be the Cink family. Stewart Cink has his son and current caddie, Reagan, playing with him. They know each other's game, and they're both competitively fresh.

The Daly family would be an interesting wager. Little John can play, and John Daly has incredible touch.