TaylorMade Golf Stealth and Stealth Plus driver pictures hit R&A, USGA conforming list

If you've been looking to see pictures of TaylorMade Golf's Stealth and Stealth Plus drivers, the USGA and R&A conforming driver lists are your friend.

The USGA conforming driver list and the R&A conforming driver list are both a great way to market to golf equipment aficionados (geeks, depending on who's speaking). When a driver appears on the list, an image of the driver sole shows up, and it's one of the first looks many golfers get of a new, highly-anticipated release. It also means the club has been approved for competition, so we're likely to see it in play right away.

It just so happens the PGA Tour kicks off 2022 in a few weeks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and there will probably be one or more TaylorMade staffers there with the new Stealth or Stealth Plus in the bag. Dustin Johnson could be one such player.

Meanwhile, here's what the Stealth and Stealth Plus drivers look like as they appear on the conforming list, which is updated every Monday with the prior week's submissions.

As has been the case with many TaylorMade driver releases, the Stealth driver will likely be considered the one for better players, while the Stealth Plus is more geared toward a wider swath of players.

Carbon fiber figures prominently in both drivers, as has been the case for years, albeit moreso than we've ever seen in a TaylorMade product. Inscribed on the face is wording that suggests the drivers will feature a carbon-composite face, with the label of carbonwood. These faces have been tried in the past, albeit at a much different time in the history of design and material engineering.

Both drivers have a substantial weight pad and a carved out section of the sole that's designed to help with aerodynamics based on how the club moves through the final stages of the downswing.

TaylorMade Stealth driver

The Stealth driver has a sliding weight port and a 12-way adjustable hosel, which seem like the most obvious differences compared to the Stealth Plus.

The driver sole slot on the Stealth is a new version of the Speed Pocket, with the function designed to deliver higher ball speeds across the face.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver

The Stealth Plus driver has a similar design, but the noted difference is no slider, likely to save weight for the center of gravity location.