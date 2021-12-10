2021 QBE Shootout streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 QBE Shootout features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., in the second challenge event of the 2021-2022 season. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 QBE Shootout online starting on Friday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their online streams for all three days of the tournament from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

There will be 24 players in the field, competing in teams of two for an opportunity to win the QBE Shootout.

All three days of the event will air live on Golf Channel and NBC, with four hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com, as well as through Peacock.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 QBE Shootout streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Dec. 10

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12