2021 QBE Shootout TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 QBE Shootout marks the second challenge event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla..

The QBE Shootout TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air three days of live golf action from Florida.

There will be three days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all three days of the tournament, with NBC airing weekend coverage, too.

The field includes Bubba Watson, Harris English and more as part of a 24-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Friday's first round, as well coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 12-4 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 QBE Shootout on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 QBE Shootout TV times and schedule.

2021 QBE Shootout TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern