2021 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 4: ZeroFit base layers
18 Days of Golf Suggested Links

2021 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 4: ZeroFit base layers

12/10/2021 at 9:53 am
Golf News Net


We're continuing off the 2021 18 Days of Golf with something that's perfect for this time of year: ZeroFit base layers!

If you live in the part of the United States where it gets cold in the winter, which is pretty much most of it, then you know you're going to be battling the elements for a few months. And that means you need to dress for the weather. ZeroFit makes base layers that allow golfers to experience near-immediate warmth while still being able to move naturally on the course and not have to deal with getting cold from the sweat your body generates. The ZeroFit line of products are lightweight, comfortable and, most importantly, really warm.

For our fourth gift, we're giving away a ZeroFit HeatRub Move. If you win, Ryan Ballengee will contact you to ask for your size and shipping info.

How to enter

Simply sign up for The Break, our twice-weekly newsletter, and you're entered! We'll select the winner at noon Eastern on Dec. 11. Good luck!

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.