2021 QBE Shootout betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 QBE Shootout betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour team event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are the duo of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns, who come into the week at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na are on 6-to-1, while Harris English and Matt Kuchar are on 13-to-2.

Corey Conners, Harris English and Louis Oosthuizen sit on 25-to-1.

2021 QBE Shootout tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the QBE Shootout, with the team event returning to Naples, Fla. There are 24 players in the field, and there are three different team formats over three rounds. It's not easy to get a big return on your money in this event.

2021 QBE Shootout betting odds: Outright winner