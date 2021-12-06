2021 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 3: GNN memberships
12/06/2021 at 10:33 am
Golf News Net


We're continuing off the 2021 18 Days of Golf with something that's near and dear to our hearts: GNN memberships!

Here at Golf News Net, we have two memberships, but our all-inclusive one is the Forebucks membership. Forebucks members get access to our proprietary weekly model for PGA Tour events, as well as insights into course fit, strokes gained against depth of competition and so much more. In addition, you'll get access to members-only content throughout the site, including reporting and writing about issues facing professional and amateur golf alike.

For our third gift, we're giving away three GNN Forebucks memberships. If you win, Ryan Ballengee will contact you and ask you to provide basic information to set up a membership for a year (no credit card information needed). At the end of the year, you'll then be able to renew at the normal membership price.

How to enter

Simply sign up for The Break, our twice-weekly newsletter, and you're entered! We'll select the winner at noon Eastern on Dec. 7. Good luck!

About the author

