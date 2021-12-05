2021 Hero World Challenge money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Hero World Challenge prize money payout is from the $3.5 million purse, with 20 professional players who complete four rounds at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Hero World Challenge prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $400,000. The Hero World Challenge prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 28.6 percent of the purse to the winner, and the last place player is guaranteed $100,000.

The Hero World Challenge field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This tournament started with 20 players, and a 36-hole cut was not made this week. Every player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid is based on their finish.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a challenge event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win doesn't come with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour -- just money and world ranking points.

2021 Hero World Challenge prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

