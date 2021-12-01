2021 Hero World Challenge streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Hero World Challenge features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas in the first challenge event of the 2021-2022 season. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Hero World Challenge online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

There will be 20 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the Hero World Challenge.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel and NBC, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each weekday.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Hero World Challenge streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Dec. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5