2021 Hero World Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Hero World Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

The Hero World Challenge field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

This is an 20-player field, marking the return of the Tiger Woods-hosted postseason event.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. This is an invitation-only event.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse.

Historically, this tournament has a strong field. But it is a controversial tournament in that it was grandfathered in to awarding Official World Golf Ranking points.

2021 Hero World Challenge field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Sam Burns

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Justin Thomas

Top 50 players in 2021 Hero World Challenge field

By tournament rules, all players competing in the Hero World Challenge must be part of the top 50 in the world, except for sponsor exemptions. This year, all 20 players are part of the world top 50.