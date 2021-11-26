Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke gives birth to the couple’s first child

Rickie Fowler and his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler, are parents for the first time -- and just in time for the holiday season.

The couple shared on Instagram and through social media that Stokke Fowler has given birth to a daughter, Maya Fowler, and mom and baby are doing great.

"As you can see Allison & I are beyond thankful…a whole new meaning to life!! Maya Fowler born 11/18/21," Rickie Fowler wrote on Instagram. "My heart is full!"

This is the first child for the couple, who were married in 2019. A little more than two years later, they've now become a family of three.

Fowler and Stokke met and flirted with sharing the news when they each posted pictures with each other on Instagram, with playful captions about a contest they had. Jason Day outed the couple at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, during which they played as partners.

Coincidentally, Maya Fowler was born nearly on the same day as Sammy Spieth, the first child for Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret Spieth.

Fowler last competed on the PGA Tour when he missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico.