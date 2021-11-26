You've had your Thanksgiving dinner, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring Amazon for the best golf deals and sales on 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find at Amazon, as well a full listing of everything we see online. We'll keep updating throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you at our new GNN Deals site!

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales on Amazon

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro L1 is a lightweight, handy laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the Pro L1, getting it for $170.

Save $20 on Bushnell Wingman wireless speaker and GPS: The Bushnell Wingman is not only a great wireless speaker for golf, complete with a magnetic attachment, but it also doubles as a GPS that can give you distances all over the course. Now you can save $20 on the Wingman, getting it for $130.

Save $40 on Shot Scope V3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope V3 is the pre-eminent game-tracking platform, helping you learn more about your game, including with strokes-gained data at your skill level. The watch also doubles as a GPS watch, helping you get distances around the golf course. Now you can save $40 on the V3 system, including the GPS watch and tracking sensors for your clubs, getting it for $180.

Save $30 on Shot Scope G3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope G3 is a lightweight, comfortable GPS watch that doesn't take up too much room on your wrist and offers front/middle/back distances, as well as numbers to hazards and points of interest. Now you can save $30 on the G3, getting it for $130.

Save $50 on Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch: The Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch is a great device. The unit feature a full-color touch screen, connecting to 38,000 golf courses and providing in-depth maps and numbers to help you know the distance to practically any spot on a golf course. Now you can save $50 on the LX5, getting it for $249.

Save $30 on Blue Tees v3 laser rangefinder: The Blue Tees V3 is an easy-to-use laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the V3, getting it for $190.