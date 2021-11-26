You've had your Thanksgiving dinner, and now it's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find online. We'll keep updating live throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers. You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you at our new GNN Deals site!

DISCLOSURE: We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

SKIP TO: Shoes, Clothing and Apparel | Golf Equipment | Golf Retailers/Storewide Savings | GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors | Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Best Deals and Exclusives

Save $30 on Sqairz golf shoes: We love Sqairz golf shoes. They help golfers hit the ball farther, and they look great. As part of their pre-Black Friday sale, Sqairz is offering $30 off per pair, along with a free shoe bag and a pair of socks (which I find myself wearing a lot).

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using respective promo codes:

SALE! Off-season special on GNN Membership: With the golf season coming to a close for the year, we're offering great deals now for new and current GNN membership holders. You can become a Forebucks member and get all of our PGA Tour modeling, research and tools for just $30 for one year -- knocking $45 off the annual price.

Or you can become a GNN Supporter for just $15 per year and get access to members-only content, including my analysis of daily news items, access to member-only podcasts and special editions of The Break.

Save 25% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. You can save up to 25% at Stitch through 11/29 with promo code STITCHFRIDAY.

Save 30% sitewide with Kentwool: Kentwool makes the best socks for golf. They're made from high-performing, temperature-regulating wool in a variety of colors and styles. They practically last forever. You can save 30% at Kentwool with the promo code BFRIDAY21.

Save 20% sitewide with Rhoback: Rhoback is one of our favorite brands, selling great golf shirts, quarter-zips and performance hoodies. They make fun prints and classic styles, too. You can save up to 20% at Rhoback, with no discount code necessary.

Save 20% sitewide with Vessel: Vessel makes some of the best golf bags in the world. With a distinctive look, the bags turn heads but are designed with smart features for the golfer. You can save up to 20% at Vessel through 11/29 with the promo code BLK20FRI at checkout.

Golf Retailers: Save Storewide

Save up to 30% at Johnnie-O: Johnnie-O makes modern preppy styles look and feel fantastic, from their world-class golf shorts, pants and polos to the most comfortable sweatshirt we've ever worn. Through Nov. 30, you can save up to 30% sitewide, depending on your purchase. Save 20% on purchases of at least $100, 25% on purchases of $200-$299 and 30% on purchases of $300 or more!

Save 20% off your order at Global Golf: Global Golf is one of our preferred retailers, and they're offering an additional 20% off your order (some exclusions apply) through Nov. 28 with the promo code DEAL at checkout.

Save with Black Friday deals at Carl's Golfland: Carl's Golfland is offering a variety of blockbuster discounts this Black Friday. Check out their list, which includes apparel, GPS watches, laser rangefinders, golf bags and more.

Save 30% sitewide with Uther Supply: Uther Supply makes some great golf products, including towels and fun golf balls. You can save up to 30% at Vessel through 11/29 with the promo code BFCM30 at checkout.

Save 20% sitewide with Holderness and Bourne: Holderness and Bourne is a great apparel brand, offering classic looks with a modern fit. You can save up to 20% at Holderness and Bourne through 11/29 with the promo code HB21 at checkout.

Save 30% at Mission Belt: I love Mission Belt because they have a great mix of belt styles with a hole-less system that uses a track for a custom fit every time. You can save 30% on their belts through Cyber Monday with the promo code BFCM2021 at checkout.

Buy 2 items, get 1 free at Cayce Golf: Cayce Golf makes fabulous golf headcovers, valuables pouches and towels, and they don't charge an arm and a leg. Now, you'll get a third item free when you buy two. The discount is applied automatically, so enjoy shopping!

Golf Equipment

Golf Electronics: GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro L1 is a lightweight, handy laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the Pro L1, getting it for $170.

Save $40 on Shot Scope V3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope V3 is the pre-eminent game-tracking platform, helping you learn more about your game, including with strokes-gained data at your skill level. The watch also doubles as a GPS watch, helping you get distances around the golf course. Now you can save $40 on the V3 system, including the GPS watch and tracking sensors for your clubs, getting it for $180.

Save $20 on Bushnell Wingman wireless speaker and GPS: The Bushnell Wingman is not only a great wireless speaker for golf, complete with a magnetic attachment, but it also doubles as a GPS that can give you distances all over the course. Now you can save $20 on the Wingman, getting it for $130.

Save $30 on Shot Scope G3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope G3 is a lightweight, comfortable GPS watch that doesn't take up too much room on your wrist and offers front/middle/back distances, as well as numbers to hazards and points of interest. Now you can save $30 on the G3, getting it for $130.

Save $50 on Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch: The Skycaddie LX5 GPS smartwatch is a great device. The unit feature a full-color touch screen, connecting to 38,000 golf courses and providing in-depth maps and numbers to help you know the distance to practically any spot on a golf course. Now you can save $50 on the LX5, getting it for $249.

Save $200 on FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor: The FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor is the proper upgrade for the FlightScope Mevo. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $75 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $75 on FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor: The FlightScope personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use. Right now, you can save $75 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save $30 on Blue Tees v3 laser rangefinder: The Blue Tees V3 is an easy-to-use laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the V3, getting it for $190.

Save $150 on Rapsodo personal launch monitor: The Rapsodo personal launch monitor has been vetted as a device that gives accurate data golfers need to know more about their games. Right now, you can save $150 on a Rapsodo launch monitor.

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

Save 25% on select G/Fore golf apparel: G/Fore offers great golf apparel with modern fits, including print shirts, fun hats and very comfortable shoes. They're offering 25% off the regular price on select items from now through Cyber Monday.

Save on True Linkswear with various deals: True Linkswear makes great golf shoes and apparel, and their gear is great for golfers to wear on and off the golf course. Through Nov. 29, they're offering a variety of deals:

Spend $150-$399 (on anything) and receive a complimentary $25 digital gift card

Spend $400+ (on anything) and receive a complimentary $100 digital gift card

Buy OG Premiums, Originals and LUX Knits for $99 per pair (up to 40% off)

Buy TL-01s and Eco Knits for $49 per pair

Save 30% on Bonobos golf apparel: Bonobos offers great golf apparel with modern fits, including print shirts, classy looks and great pants and shorts. They're offering 30% off the regular price on everything golf from now through Black Friday Week with the promo code EARLY30 at checkout.

Save 40% on Swing Juice golf-themed T-shirts and apparel: Swing Juice makes some great, funny golf-themed T-shirts and apparel, perfect for golf-nerding out away from the course. They're offering 40% off the regular price on everything sitewide from now through Nov. 21 with the promo code SJEARLY40 at checkout. You can only use the promo code once, so shop wisely!

Save on Rolex watches at Bob's Watches: Bob's Watches has a great selection of new and previously worn Rolex watches. If you're looking for a special watch this season, and you are looking for a particular Rolex model, this is your place to shop. Starting Nov. 27, they're offering:

$100 off orders over $2,000

$200 off orders over $4,000

$400 off orders over $12,000

Save 20% sitewide with Oofos: Oofos makes great recovery footwear that's perfect to wear after a day of walking the golf course. You can save up to 20% at Oofos through 11/29 with the promo code GET20 at checkout.

Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Save 20% off Nike Golf bags: Carl's Golfland is offering 20% off select Nike Golf bags through Dec. 4. There's no coupon code needed for the deals.