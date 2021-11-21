Rory McIlroy rips his Nike golf shirt in frustration after falling short at 2021 DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy didn't get the job done on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates, and the frustration of his final round in the 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai resulted in the Ulsterman ripping his Nike golf shirt after the last round of the year.

McIlroy came into the final round of the European Tour season finale leading by a shot, as he sought to collect a $3 million first-place prize in an event he had previously won three times. However, McIlroy struggled out of the gate, turning in even-par 36.

Late in the round, however, McIlroy still had an outside chance at holding the line and getting to a win or a playoff. After a brilliant drive on the short par-4 15th, McIlroy's 32-yard pitch shot hit the flagstick flush and caromed backward into a bunker.

📺 What bad luck for Rory McIlroy on 15.#DPWTC pic.twitter.com/JkpLaELEu1 — BETDAQ (@BETDAQ) November 21, 2021

From there, McIlroy made a frustrating bogey that effective ended his chances. Bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18 left him five shots behind winner Collin Morikawa, who earned the first-place prize and the bonus for winning the season-long Race to Dubai.

Afterward, McIlroy was so frustrated with his performance that he tore at and ripped his shirt from the button placket down toward his right chest.

Shooting 74 in the final round, particularly after showing out to win the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour in Vegas, has to be frustrating. However, on the main, McIlroy is clearly back toward finding the player in himself that won four majors.

After Saturday's third round, McIlroy was looking forward to the opportunity to win again.

"I want to be contending on Sundays in golf tournaments, and feel like I'm back to playing the way I should and the way that will get me back contending," he said. "I'm excited. I'm excited to go out there and try to pick up another one."