2021 CME Group Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship is the latest event of the year on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., hosting the CME Group Tour Championship.

The CME Group Tour Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, NBC airs the golf action from Florida.

There will be four days of golf, with 60 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with the coverage tape delayed to air in the United States.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 CME Group Tour Championship 2on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 CME Group Tour Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern