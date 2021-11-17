Inverness Club in Ohio to host 2029 US Amateur

The USGA has announced that Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, will host the 2029 US Amateur from Aug. 13-19.

The stroke play co-host course, which will help host the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying among the 312-player field, will be named at a later date.

“The growth of the US Amateur over the last 100 years has been phenomenal, and earlier this year we saw near record-high entries for the championship,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “Part of that growth is a commitment by the USGA to take the championship to the best courses in the country, and Inverness is certainly among that group. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them with another U.S. Amateur.”

The club opened in 1903, and Donald Ross was hired in 1916 to design an 18-hole layout. Andrew Green restored the golf course to wide acclaim, bringing the Ross look to the modern era. The par-71 course can play at more than 7,700 yards.

Inverness Club will be hosting its ninth USGA championship -- including four US Opens, starting in 1920 -- and second US Amateur. Craig Stadler won the 1973 US Amateur at Inverness. The club recently hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup, and it has held two PGA Championships (1986, 1993) and two NCAA Championships (1944, 2009).

"All of us at Inverness Club are thrilled to be hosting the 2029 US Amateur Championship," said John Swigart, chair of future championships. "Our incredible history with the USGA dates to 1920, when we first hosted the US Open, and ever since, their friendship, partnership and recognition of our golf course have been an important part of the fabric of our club. We can't wait to again host the best amateur golfers in the world for what will surely be an exemplary championship."

The US Amateur is open to amateur golfers who have a Handicap Index not exceeding 2.4.