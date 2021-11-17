Collin Morikawa awarded European Tour honarary lifetime membership

Collin Morikawa has been awarded European Tour honorary lifetime membership in recognition of his Open Championship win in July 2021 at Royal St. Georges.

The American, who is leader of the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship Dubai, won the claret jug in his first attempt. Morikawa now has two major wins, following from the 2020 PGA Championship, which he also won in his debut.

“Two-and-a-half years ago when I turned pro, I had no clue what life was going to put in front of me, but I'm very thankful for what I’ve been able to accomplish. Obviously the world has gone through many changes, but this means a lot and I have to say thanks to the European Tour," Morikawa said.

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley presented Morikawa with the membership card, making him the 57th player and the fifth American in the Tour’s 49-year history to receive the honor.

“On behalf of everyone on the Tour, I would like to officially welcome Collin into an illustrious group of players to receive Honorary Life Membership of the European Tour," Pelley said. "Collin is an incredible talent and he has already accomplished so much in the game at such a young age."