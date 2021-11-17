The European Tour first handed out honorary lifetime membership in 1978 to John Jacobs, the godfather of the Tour that has since offered the honor to a total of 57 golfers.

The European Tour has honored members with lifetime membership for their achievements in the game, including winning major championships and prolific careers on the circuit.

In the modern era, European Tour players who win major championships are typically honored with lifetime membership in that same year. Others are given the honor later in life.

A total of five Americans have received the honor, most recently Collin Morikawa in 2021.

European Tour honorary lifetime members from 1978-present