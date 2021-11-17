2021 Race to Dubai scenarios: Who can still win the season-long race at the DP World Tour Championship?

At this week's season-ending 2021 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, six players in the 53-man field can win the season-long Race to Dubai and the bonus that comes with the honor.

Top-ranked Collin Morikawa carries a lead of 236 points over second-ranked Billy Horschel heading into the no-cut event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

The top six players in the standings, however, can win the Race to Dubai outright, depending on the outcome of the tournament.

This season, the Race to Dubai bonus pool remains $1.25 million, with the winner getting $500,000 and the remainder of the top five sharing in the spoils.

2021 DP World Tour Championship scenarios to win the Race to Dubai

Since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship will earn 2,000 Race to Dubai points by taking the event, and there are less than 2,000 points separating No. 1 Morikawa and No. 6 Paul Casey, six of the 53 players in the tournament can still mathematically win the Race to Dubai.

The six players who can win are Morikawa, Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey.

Morikawa can actually finish last this week and still win the Race to Dubai, provided Horschel finishes worse than a two-way tie for eighth and the four others don't win.

Horschel will win the Race to Dubai with a win in the event, but he could mathematically win the Race to Dubai with an eighth-place finish provided the four contenders under him don't win the DP World Tour Championship.

Hatton has to win this week, and then he would also need Morikawa to finish worse than a three-way tie for third and for Horschel to finish worse than a three-way tie for second.

Lee would also need to win, and Morikawa would need to finish worse than tied seventh, while Horschel would have to finish worse than fourth.

Fitzpatrick would need to win, and he would need Morikawa to finish worse than ninth and Horschel to finish worse than fifth.

Casey also would have to emerge victorious, and the Englishman would also need Morikawa to finish worse than a two-way tie for 12th and Horschel to finish worse than a two-way tie for fifth.