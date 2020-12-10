The 2020 European Tour Race to Dubai bonus pool purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- coming in the form of a cash bonus for the winner of the season-long Race to Dubai, which is a points-based system to determine the best European Tour player throughout the season.

The Race to Dubai format changed some this season, forced by the pandemic.

Typically, after the regular season, the top 70 players in the standings qualify for the three-event season-ending series. Eventually, the top 50 available players qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The DP World Tour Championship also has a $8 million purse.

This year, though, the top 60 players in Race to Dubai points after the South African Open and Golf in Dubai Championship have qualified for the DP World Tour Championship, as well players in the top 75 in the Official World Golf Ranking who haven't already qualified.

As part of a change to the Final Series, the first-place payouts for the three events increased substantially to $3 million for the DP World Tour Championship. The rest of the field was paid based on a $5 million purse.

The top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $5 million bonus pool. Previously, the top 10 players were paid from the same $5 million bonus pool. A player must satisfy European Tour membership requirements to collect from the prize pool.

2020 Race to Dubai bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout